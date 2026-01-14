Tragic Collision: Two Lives Lost in Kolkata Motorcycle Accident

In a grim incident near New Town, on the outskirts of Kolkata, two men lost their lives following a brutal motorcycle collision. The mishap occurred late Tuesday night, resulting in the death of Asit Mahato and Pranaydeep Majhi.

According to police reports, the accident involved motorcycles traveling at high speed from opposite directions. This resulted in a head-on collision that threw both riders several meters from their bikes.

Local residents rushed Majhi to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Mahato was declared dead at the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)