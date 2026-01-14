Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Two Lives Lost in Kolkata Motorcycle Accident

Two men, Asit Mahato and Pranaydeep Majhi, died in a motorcycle collision at New Town, Kolkata. The head-on crash occurred Tuesday night. Mahato died on the spot, and Majhi succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The accident's initial probe suggests high-speed impact as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:08 IST
In a grim incident near New Town, on the outskirts of Kolkata, two men lost their lives following a brutal motorcycle collision. The mishap occurred late Tuesday night, resulting in the death of Asit Mahato and Pranaydeep Majhi.

According to police reports, the accident involved motorcycles traveling at high speed from opposite directions. This resulted in a head-on collision that threw both riders several meters from their bikes.

Local residents rushed Majhi to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Mahato was declared dead at the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

