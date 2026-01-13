Tragic Accident: Lawyer Dies in Unfortunate Scooter Incident

A 56-year-old lawyer has tragically lost his life in a freak accident where his scooter skidded and overturned, inadvertently discharging a firearm he was carrying, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Neerurutti near Uzhavoor around 9 PM on Monday, claiming the life of Okkattu Joby, a local resident of Uzhavoor. Unfortunately, he was killed instantly when the gun, a hunting firearm, fired a bullet as the scooter toppled, striking him fatally in the head.

Local residents promptly notified authorities, prompting the Kuravilangad police to initiate an investigation. Initial findings suggest that the firearm was meant for hunting, which Joby regularly engaged in. The investigation continues to understand the full circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)