Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Lawyer Dies in Unfortunate Scooter Incident

A lawyer named Okkattu Joby, aged 56, died when his scooter skidded and overturned, causing the accidental discharge of a gun he was carrying. The incident occurred near Uzhavoor, with police launching an investigation into the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 13-01-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 08:50 IST
Tragic Accident: Lawyer Dies in Unfortunate Scooter Incident
lawyer
  • Country:
  • India

A 56-year-old lawyer has tragically lost his life in a freak accident where his scooter skidded and overturned, inadvertently discharging a firearm he was carrying, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Neerurutti near Uzhavoor around 9 PM on Monday, claiming the life of Okkattu Joby, a local resident of Uzhavoor. Unfortunately, he was killed instantly when the gun, a hunting firearm, fired a bullet as the scooter toppled, striking him fatally in the head.

Local residents promptly notified authorities, prompting the Kuravilangad police to initiate an investigation. Initial findings suggest that the firearm was meant for hunting, which Joby regularly engaged in. The investigation continues to understand the full circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

 India
2
Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

 India
3
Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on security challenges along Western front.

Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on securi...

 India
4
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026