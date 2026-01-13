Midnight Motorcycle Menace: Extortion Threats in Delhi Suburb

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle fired several rounds outside Jitender Gupta's residence in West Vinod Nagar, east Delhi, around midnight, sparking concerns of an extortion threat, the police reported on Tuesday.

The incident is suspected to be linked to another case involving the infamous Bishnoi gang. Previously, a gym in Paschim Vihar experienced a similar threat where gang members reportedly demanded a Rs 5 crore ransom via an internet call.

Amid the ongoing investigation, the local police have ramped up security by deploying armed guards at Gupta's residence. A mobile crime unit and forensic team have been involved, although no physical evidence has been recovered from the scene yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)