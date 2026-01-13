Midnight Motorcycle Menace: Extortion Threats in Delhi Suburb
In a chilling incident in West Vinod Nagar, Delhi, two unidentified men on a motorcycle fired shots outside Jitender Gupta's home. Police suspect it connects to an extortion threat similar to one involving the Bishnoi gang. Security measures have been heightened as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
Two unidentified men on a motorcycle fired several rounds outside Jitender Gupta's residence in West Vinod Nagar, east Delhi, around midnight, sparking concerns of an extortion threat, the police reported on Tuesday.
The incident is suspected to be linked to another case involving the infamous Bishnoi gang. Previously, a gym in Paschim Vihar experienced a similar threat where gang members reportedly demanded a Rs 5 crore ransom via an internet call.
Amid the ongoing investigation, the local police have ramped up security by deploying armed guards at Gupta's residence. A mobile crime unit and forensic team have been involved, although no physical evidence has been recovered from the scene yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on security challenges along Western front.
Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's readiness, strategic clarity in dealing with security challenges: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.
Iran Extends Internet Blackout Amid Ongoing Protests and Security Concerns
Heightened Security Envelops Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib
Mathura Police Arrest Murder Suspects After Dramatic Encounter