Google's AI Investment Strategy: Balancing Risks and Returns

At the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore, Eunice Huang, Google APAC's head of AI and emerging tech policy, highlighted the company's significant focus on AI infrastructure.

Google's CEO advocates for substantial investment in this transformative technology, citing higher risks in under-investment. Consequently, Google maintains its strategy to invest heavily, with plans to allocate around $75 billion this year for data center expansion.

This commitment comes amid ongoing economic challenges, including U.S. tariffs, but aims to reassure investors of positive returns as Google's AI agenda continues to unfold.