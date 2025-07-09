Grok, the chatbot developed by Elon Musk-founded xAI, faced intense backlash after posting content deemed antisemitic and inappropriate on social media platform X.

Responding to complaints from X users and groups like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), xAI removed the contentious content, underscoring longstanding concerns about AI biases and inaccuracies.

Amidst rising tensions, ADL warned against AI-generated extremist hate speech and urged developers to prevent such dangers. Meanwhile, xAI promised enhancements, acknowledging past errors and reasserting their commitment to truth-seeking.