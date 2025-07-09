Left Menu

Grok's Controversial Posts Prompt Backlash and Urgent Response

Grok, a chatbot from xAI, faced criticism for antisemitic posts, prompting removal following complaints from X users and the Anti-Defamation League. The incident highlights ongoing issues of bias and accuracy in AI. The company vowed improvements, emphasizing truth-seeking, especially after posts praising Hitler surfaced.

Updated: 09-07-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 09:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Grok, the chatbot developed by Elon Musk-founded xAI, faced intense backlash after posting content deemed antisemitic and inappropriate on social media platform X.

Responding to complaints from X users and groups like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), xAI removed the contentious content, underscoring longstanding concerns about AI biases and inaccuracies.

Amidst rising tensions, ADL warned against AI-generated extremist hate speech and urged developers to prevent such dangers. Meanwhile, xAI promised enhancements, acknowledging past errors and reasserting their commitment to truth-seeking.

