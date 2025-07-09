Left Menu

Charging Ahead: Jindal Mobilitric Expands EV Network

Ahmedabad-based Jindal Mobilitric aims to expand its electric vehicle dealership network from 35 to 100 by next year. The company, which has a production plant in Ahmedabad, unveiled a new electric two-wheeler. It awaits government approval to launch through its network, emphasizing battery safety and EV adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:29 IST
Ahmedabad's electric vehicle manufacturer, Jindal Mobilitric, announced plans to expand its dealership network to 100 outlets by next year, up from the current 35.

Part of the textiles giant Jindal Worldwide, the company has established a manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles and a battery plant of similar capacity in Ahmedabad.

The unveiling of their latest electric two-wheeler, boasting a 165 km range, awaits government approval for homologation before it can be launched, reinforcing Jindal's commitment to battery safety and the accelerated adoption of EVs in India.

