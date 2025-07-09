Charging Ahead: Jindal Mobilitric Expands EV Network

Ahmedabad's electric vehicle manufacturer, Jindal Mobilitric, announced plans to expand its dealership network to 100 outlets by next year, up from the current 35.

Part of the textiles giant Jindal Worldwide, the company has established a manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles and a battery plant of similar capacity in Ahmedabad.

The unveiling of their latest electric two-wheeler, boasting a 165 km range, awaits government approval for homologation before it can be launched, reinforcing Jindal's commitment to battery safety and the accelerated adoption of EVs in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)