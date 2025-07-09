Left Menu

High Seas Drama: Evacuation Mission for Eternity C

Maritime security firms initiated an evacuation mission for the Eternity C vessel crew after a Houthi militant attack off Yemen. The attack, involving sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades, targeted the Greek-operated ship with 22 crew members, demonstrating renewed maritime tensions following a period of relative calm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:52 IST
High Seas Drama: Evacuation Mission for Eternity C
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Maritime security firms have launched an urgent mission to evacuate the crew of the Greek-operated vessel Eternity C, following a militant attack by Houthis off the coast of Yemen. This bold rescue operation was set in motion on Wednesday, as sources familiar with the mission informed Reuters.

The incident, which unfolded on Monday, saw the ship come under assault with sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades from manned speed boats. The attack targeted the vessel carrying a crew of 22 members, including 21 Filipinos and one Russian.

This marks the second such assault by Houthi militants in the span of a single day, disrupting months of apparent calm in the region's waters and raising concerns over maritime security in this volatile area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

