High Seas Drama: Evacuation Mission for Eternity C

Maritime security firms have launched an urgent mission to evacuate the crew of the Greek-operated vessel Eternity C, following a militant attack by Houthis off the coast of Yemen. This bold rescue operation was set in motion on Wednesday, as sources familiar with the mission informed Reuters.

The incident, which unfolded on Monday, saw the ship come under assault with sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades from manned speed boats. The attack targeted the vessel carrying a crew of 22 members, including 21 Filipinos and one Russian.

This marks the second such assault by Houthi militants in the span of a single day, disrupting months of apparent calm in the region's waters and raising concerns over maritime security in this volatile area.

