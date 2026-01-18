Yemeni Politicians Gather in Riyadh Amidst Southern Tensions
Yemeni politicians convened in Riyadh to discuss the future of southern Yemen after the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council was disbanded. The complex Yemeni civil war has seen a struggle of sectarian and regional powers, with the Saudi-led coalition aiming to unify efforts against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Amid heightened tensions, Yemeni politicians met in Riyadh for their first public dialogue following the disbandment of a southern separatist group. This gathering aims at discussing the future of southern Yemen and preparing for an imminent Saudi-sponsored conference.
Since 2014, Yemen has been embroiled in a multifaceted civil war, compounded by sectarian divisions and regional power plays. The Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, have seized significant territories, posing continual challenges to the internationally recognized government.
Cracks within the Saudi-led coalition emerged after recent escalations, straining Saudi-UAE ties. Sunday's meeting, however, showcased a unified resolve among Yemen's southern leaders for peace and restoration of the southern state. Assurance from Saudi Arabia provided hope for military support and financial stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Riyadh
- southern Yemen
- Houthi rebels
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- STC
- conflict
- coalition
- politics
ALSO READ
UAE-India Partnership Soars Amid Middle-East Tensions
Lohum's Bold Move: UAE's Pioneering EV Battery Recycling Hub
Potential Trilateral Defense Alliance Unveiled: Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia in Talks
Saudi Arabia's Strategic Move: $500 Million Boost for Southern Yemen
Turkish Diplomatic Insight: UAE's Yemen Exit Eases Tensions