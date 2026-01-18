Left Menu

Yemeni Politicians Gather in Riyadh Amidst Southern Tensions

Yemeni politicians convened in Riyadh to discuss the future of southern Yemen after the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council was disbanded. The complex Yemeni civil war has seen a struggle of sectarian and regional powers, with the Saudi-led coalition aiming to unify efforts against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:26 IST
Amid heightened tensions, Yemeni politicians met in Riyadh for their first public dialogue following the disbandment of a southern separatist group. This gathering aims at discussing the future of southern Yemen and preparing for an imminent Saudi-sponsored conference.

Since 2014, Yemen has been embroiled in a multifaceted civil war, compounded by sectarian divisions and regional power plays. The Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, have seized significant territories, posing continual challenges to the internationally recognized government.

Cracks within the Saudi-led coalition emerged after recent escalations, straining Saudi-UAE ties. Sunday's meeting, however, showcased a unified resolve among Yemen's southern leaders for peace and restoration of the southern state. Assurance from Saudi Arabia provided hope for military support and financial stability.

