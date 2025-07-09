Unistring Tech Solutions Honored with FTCCI Excellence Award for Pioneering Defense Technology

Hyderabad, July 9, 2025: Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leader in indigenous defense technology, has been honored with the FTCCI Excellence Award in Aerospace & Defence 2025. The award, presented by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, acknowledges the company's innovative non-rotating AESA RADAR for counter-drone applications.

This accolade highlights Unistring Tech's pivotal role in advancing electronic warfare systems, RF and GNSS-based jamming technologies, and AESA radar platforms, significantly enhancing India's defense capabilities. The technologies developed by Unistring Tech have been effectively deployed within operational defense environments, underscoring their importance for national security.

The prestigious award was presented by Telangana's governor, Shri Jishnu Dev Verma, at a ceremony in Hyderabad's Taj Deccan. Dr. Nagendra Babu Samineni, Managing Director, and Mr. K. Srinivasa Raju, CEO, accepted the award on behalf of Unistring Tech Solutions, emphasizing their ongoing dedication to developing mission-critical technologies aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

