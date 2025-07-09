Jabil: Engineering Success Through Integrity and Innovation
Jabil, a global leader in technology and manufacturing solutions, thrives on values of integrity, inspiration, and ingenuity. With 140,000 employees, Jabil supports diverse industries, ensuring unmatched expertise. The Pune facility in India exemplifies its commitment to positive workplace culture, earning the 'Great Place to Work' recognition for its inclusive environment.
- Country:
- United States
Jabil, a prominent name in the global engineering and manufacturing sectors, distinguishes itself as a dynamic entity focused on technological advancement and innovation.
Founded in 1966 in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil supports various industries like healthcare and telecommunications. With over 140,000 employees across 100+ sites, its goal is to be the most technologically advanced manufacturing solutions provider.
The Pune, Maharashtra facility shines as an example of Jabil's inclusive work environment. Recently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work', Jabil India prioritizes employee well-being, fostering open communication and professional growth, ultimately driving success and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vice President Dhankhar's Inspiring Visit: Boosting Innovation in Bihar
New Plant Breeders' Rights Act Comes Into Effect to Boost Innovation in Agriculture
Infosys and Zoetis Forge Strategic IT Partnership for Digital Innovation
Transforming School Meals: BW LPG India's Green Innovation with Akshaya Patra
PP Softtech: Revolutionizing India's Infrastructure with Innovation