Left Menu

Jabil: Engineering Success Through Integrity and Innovation

Jabil, a global leader in technology and manufacturing solutions, thrives on values of integrity, inspiration, and ingenuity. With 140,000 employees, Jabil supports diverse industries, ensuring unmatched expertise. The Pune facility in India exemplifies its commitment to positive workplace culture, earning the 'Great Place to Work' recognition for its inclusive environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:53 IST
Jabil: Engineering Success Through Integrity and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Jabil, a prominent name in the global engineering and manufacturing sectors, distinguishes itself as a dynamic entity focused on technological advancement and innovation.

Founded in 1966 in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil supports various industries like healthcare and telecommunications. With over 140,000 employees across 100+ sites, its goal is to be the most technologically advanced manufacturing solutions provider.

The Pune, Maharashtra facility shines as an example of Jabil's inclusive work environment. Recently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work', Jabil India prioritizes employee well-being, fostering open communication and professional growth, ultimately driving success and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025