Jabil: Engineering Success Through Integrity and Innovation

Jabil, a prominent name in the global engineering and manufacturing sectors, distinguishes itself as a dynamic entity focused on technological advancement and innovation.

Founded in 1966 in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil supports various industries like healthcare and telecommunications. With over 140,000 employees across 100+ sites, its goal is to be the most technologically advanced manufacturing solutions provider.

The Pune, Maharashtra facility shines as an example of Jabil's inclusive work environment. Recently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work', Jabil India prioritizes employee well-being, fostering open communication and professional growth, ultimately driving success and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)