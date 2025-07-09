Amazon Prime Day: Balancing Bargains with Worker Safety

Amazon's extended Prime Day sales event is drawing criticism from warehouse workers across Europe, who claim the pressure to meet high delivery demands during the retail giant's promotional days heightens injury risks.

According to workers and union representatives, the additional orders come with increased hours, sweltering conditions, and elevated expectations. A report by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders' office emphasized Prime Day's correlation with rising injuries among workers.

Despite Amazon's investment in safety measures, critics assert the relentless pace imposed by the company's targets creates stress beyond the already demanding workload, leaving workers feeling dehumanized and vulnerable to replacement by robotic efficiency.