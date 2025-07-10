OpenAI Poised to Disrupt with AI-Powered Web Browser
OpenAI is set to release an AI-driven web browser to rival Google's Chrome, potentially reshaping web browsing by incorporating AI-based tasks and enhancing user data access. This strategic move aims to strengthen OpenAI's position amidst competitive pressure from Google and other AI startups.
OpenAI is preparing to introduce an AI-powered web browser that could challenge Alphabet's Google Chrome, according to sources familiar with the matter. Slated for release soon, the browser aims to revolutionize web browsing using artificial intelligence, prioritizing enhanced consumer interactions and access to user data.
This browser launch is part of OpenAI's larger strategy to embed its services into everyday life, continuing its competitive momentum following the success of ChatGPT. Notably, OpenAI faces stiff competition from Google and other AI startups like Anthropic, as it explores new growth avenues.
Although Google Chrome dominates with over two-thirds of the market share, OpenAI's browser, built on Chromium, represents a bold move to capture a slice of this sector. By opting to develop their own browser instead of integrating a plug-in, OpenAI seeks greater control over data collection and user interaction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
