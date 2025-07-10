Revolutionary Robot Surgeon Achieves 100% Accuracy in Autonomous Operation
Researchers have achieved a significant milestone by performing fully autonomous surgery using a robot on gall bladders made from human tissue. The robot, SRT-H, operated with 100% accuracy, adapting dynamically and learning from voice commands during the procedure, showcasing promising prospects for future autonomous surgical systems.
In a groundbreaking achievement for medical robotics, researchers at Johns Hopkins University have successfully executed a fully autonomous surgery on human tissue using a robotic system with 100% accuracy, marking a significant step towards practical clinical applications.
Detailed in a paper in 'Science Robotics,' the team describes how the SRT-H robot, powered by AI algorithms similar to those used in ChatGPT, performed an operation on human tissue gall bladders. The robot learned from surgical videos and responded to real-time voice commands, mimicking a trainee guided by an experienced surgeon.
This innovative approach highlights an essential advancement in medical robotics. Unlike previous controlled trials, the SRT-H adapts to unique anatomical structures in real-time, taking intuitive decisions and self-correcting, showcasing its potential for handling unpredictable clinical settings. Though slower, its results parallel those of seasoned surgeons, signaling a promising leap towards autonomous surgery.