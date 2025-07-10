Left Menu

EU Unveils Voluntary AI Code to Complement Groundbreaking AI Act

The European Union has introduced a voluntary code of practice for general-purpose AI, complementing its existing AI Act. This code aims to assist companies while focusing on transparency, copyright, and safety. Some big tech firms and European companies have voiced concerns over potential regulatory burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:01 IST
The European Union has introduced a voluntary code of practice on general-purpose artificial intelligence to aid businesses in complying with its landmark AI regulations. This move comes as the bloc prepares to implement its AI Act, a comprehensive set of rules to govern AI technologies.

The code emphasizes transparency for AI model providers, copyright protections, and safety measures for advanced systems. Despite its voluntary nature, the AI code complements the obligatory AI Act set to be enforced next year, with varying scrutiny levels based on AI risk potential.

While some tech giants argue the regulations are burdensome, with US Vice President JD Vance highlighting potential industry stifling, prominent European companies call for a postponement to better address regulatory complexity. However, the EU remains steadfast in its timeline for implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

