Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds as Red Sea Cargo Ship Attacked by Militants

The Eternity C cargo ship was attacked and sunk by Houthi militants in the Red Sea. One person is presumed dead, and four others are missing. The ship's manager, Cosmoship Management, is verifying claims that some crew were rescued. A search effort is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 11-07-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 00:28 IST
Tragedy Unfolds as Red Sea Cargo Ship Attacked by Militants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

A tragic incident unfolded in the Red Sea as Houthi militants attacked and sank the Eternity C cargo ship, managed by Greece's Cosmoship Management. The attack, which stretched over several days, resulted in the presumed death of one individual, while four others remain missing.

Cosmoship Management has confirmed that ten crew members are still unaccounted for following the multi-day assault on the Liberia-flagged vessel. Efforts are being made through various channels to provide timely updates to the relatives of those on board and to verify a Houthi claim that some crew members were picked up after the ship went down.

During this critical ongoing search operation, Cosmoship has requested assistance from all ships in the surrounding area. The urgency of the situation has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities faced by merchant vessels in conflict zones.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025