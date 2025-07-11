Tragedy Unfolds as Red Sea Cargo Ship Attacked by Militants
The Eternity C cargo ship was attacked and sunk by Houthi militants in the Red Sea. One person is presumed dead, and four others are missing. The ship's manager, Cosmoship Management, is verifying claims that some crew were rescued. A search effort is underway.
- Country:
- Greece
A tragic incident unfolded in the Red Sea as Houthi militants attacked and sank the Eternity C cargo ship, managed by Greece's Cosmoship Management. The attack, which stretched over several days, resulted in the presumed death of one individual, while four others remain missing.
Cosmoship Management has confirmed that ten crew members are still unaccounted for following the multi-day assault on the Liberia-flagged vessel. Efforts are being made through various channels to provide timely updates to the relatives of those on board and to verify a Houthi claim that some crew members were picked up after the ship went down.
During this critical ongoing search operation, Cosmoship has requested assistance from all ships in the surrounding area. The urgency of the situation has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities faced by merchant vessels in conflict zones.
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Yemeni Waters Witness Escalating Attacks on Cargo Ships
Red Sea Tensions Surge: Houthi Rebels Attack Greek-Owned Cargo Ship
Houthi Sinking: Rescue of Missing Crew Amid Allegations of Kidnapping
High Seas Tension: Houthis Strike and Sink Cargo Ship in Red Sea
Deadly Houthi Rebel Attack on Cargo Ship in Red Sea