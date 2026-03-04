Left Menu

Tragic Maritime Incident: Sri Lanka Navy Recovers 87 Bodies

The Sri Lanka Navy has recovered 87 bodies from the sea following the sinking of an Iranian warship. This tragic maritime incident has drawn international attention and underscores the dangers faced at sea. Details are unfolding as authorities investigate the circumstances leading to the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a tragic turn of events, the Sri Lanka Navy has successfully recovered 87 bodies from the sea, following the unfortunate sinking of an Iranian warship, according to AP reports.

The incident has sparked widespread international concern and highlights the inherent risks of maritime operations in turbulent waters.

Authorities are diligently working to piece together the events that led to this devastating maritime disaster as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

