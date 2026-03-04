Left Menu

Maritime Incidents: Vessel Attacks Near UAE and Oman

The UKMTO reported incidents involving vessels near the UAE and Oman. A ship near Fujairah was hit by unknown projectiles, damaging its steel plating, while another vessel near Muscat experienced a loud explosion. Despite the attacks, all crew members were reported safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 07:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 07:06 IST
Maritime Incidents: Vessel Attacks Near UAE and Oman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported multiple incidents involving vessels in close proximity to the United Arab Emirates and Oman. On Tuesday, reports emerged of attacks affecting maritime traffic, leading to the Royal Navy-operated UKMTO issuing warnings.

Specifically, the master of a vessel situated just 7 nautical miles east of Fujairah, UAE, reported the vessel was struck by unidentified projectiles, which resulted in damage to its steel plating. Fortunately, the vessel's crew remained unharmed, as confirmed by UKMTO.

In a separate incident, another vessel master located 137 nautical miles east of Muscat, Oman, reported hearing a loud explosion followed by noticeable smoke on the water. Despite the alarming event, the vessel and its crew were reported to be safe.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

