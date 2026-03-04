Close Call: Maritime Incident Near Oman
A maritime incident occurred 137 nautical miles east of Muscat, Oman. The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported a loud explosion near a vessel followed by smoke. Fortunately, the vessel and its crew remain safe and unharmed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-03-2026 04:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 04:43 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a significant maritime incident 137 nautical miles east of Muscat, Oman. The event sparked immediate attention as a loud explosion was heard close to a vessel.
The master of the vessel quickly communicated the situation, noting the alarming proximity of the explosion which was followed closely by visible smoke.
Despite the initial concerns raised by the explosive sound and subsequent smoke, the UKMTO confirmed that the vessel and its crew were not harmed and remain in safety.
