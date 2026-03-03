Floating Lifelines: Israeli Cargo Ships Repatriate Stranded Doctors Amid Air War
In response to disrupted travel caused by an air war with Iran, Israeli authorities are employing container ships to bring back essential medical staff stranded abroad. Coordinated by ZIM Shipping, this operation involves shuttling between Cyprus and Haifa, bringing back doctors to aid in ongoing emergencies in Israel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:43 IST
In a bold maritime operation, Israeli authorities have turned to container ships to repatriate essential medical personnel stranded abroad, following the onset of an air war with Iran.
ZIM Shipping, in collaboration with the Transportation Ministry and major hospitals, is orchestrating shuttle voyages between Cyprus and Haifa, ensuring the timely return of medical staff to manage emergencies stemming from Iranian missile strikes.
With flight disruptions affecting global travel, Israeli airlines are also facilitating limited repatriation via Egypt, while the seafaring alternative proves more efficient and expedient in this crisis.
