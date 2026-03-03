Floating Lifelines: Israeli Cargo Ships Repatriate Stranded Doctors Amid Air War

In a bold maritime operation, Israeli authorities have turned to container ships to repatriate essential medical personnel stranded abroad, following the onset of an air war with Iran.

ZIM Shipping, in collaboration with the Transportation Ministry and major hospitals, is orchestrating shuttle voyages between Cyprus and Haifa, ensuring the timely return of medical staff to manage emergencies stemming from Iranian missile strikes.

With flight disruptions affecting global travel, Israeli airlines are also facilitating limited repatriation via Egypt, while the seafaring alternative proves more efficient and expedient in this crisis.