GTPL Hathway Reflects Growth, Resilience in Q1 FY26 Financial Report

GTPL Hathway Limited, a major player in India's Cable TV and Broadband sectors, boasts a 7% revenue growth in Q1 FY26 with strategic focus on digital transformation and service reliability. The company has maintained its subscriber base amid industry challenges and aims for sustainable growth and innovation in future ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:41 IST
GTPL Hathway Limited, a pivotal name in the Indian digital cable TV and broadband industry, has reported a 7% increase in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, reaching ₹9091 million. The company's EBITDA stood at ₹1123 million, highlighting a strong focus on financial resilience amidst a competitive market.

Managing Director Anirudhsinh Jadeja expressed satisfaction with the company's ability to maintain its subscriber base across both the cable TV and broadband sectors. This stability is attributed to the strength and reliability of GTPL's service offerings and its capacity to adapt rapidly within a challenging digital landscape.

Looking forward, GTPL Hathway plans to focus on sustainable growth through digital transformation and enhanced value delivery for customers. With ongoing investments in infrastructure and emerging technologies, the company aims to capture new opportunities while bolstering core operations in the rapidly evolving digital environment.

