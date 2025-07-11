Left Menu

Morocco Paves the Way for 5G Revolution

Morocco's telecom authority ANRT has announced the bidding process for 5G network licenses. The government's goal is to extend 5G coverage to 25% of its citizens by 2026 and 70% by 2030, coinciding with the country's co-hosting of the FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:54 IST
Morocco Paves the Way for 5G Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

In a significant move towards next-generation connectivity, Morocco's telecoms regulator ANRT has officially called for bids to launch and operate 5G network services across the country.

This initiative is part of an ambitious government strategy aiming to cover 25% of the population with 5G services by 2026, expanding to 70% by 2030. This timeline aligns with Morocco's role as a co-host nation for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, showcasing the country's technological advancements on a global stage.

Potential operators are expected to submit their proposals, marking a new era of digital transformation and connectivity in the North African nation. The rollout of 5G is anticipated to significantly bolster the country's infrastructure, economy, and digital capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025