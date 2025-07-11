Morocco Paves the Way for 5G Revolution
Morocco's telecom authority ANRT has announced the bidding process for 5G network licenses. The government's goal is to extend 5G coverage to 25% of its citizens by 2026 and 70% by 2030, coinciding with the country's co-hosting of the FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.
In a significant move towards next-generation connectivity, Morocco's telecoms regulator ANRT has officially called for bids to launch and operate 5G network services across the country.
This initiative is part of an ambitious government strategy aiming to cover 25% of the population with 5G services by 2026, expanding to 70% by 2030. This timeline aligns with Morocco's role as a co-host nation for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, showcasing the country's technological advancements on a global stage.
Potential operators are expected to submit their proposals, marking a new era of digital transformation and connectivity in the North African nation. The rollout of 5G is anticipated to significantly bolster the country's infrastructure, economy, and digital capabilities.
