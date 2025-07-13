Left Menu

Nvidia CEO's Visit Highlights Tensions Amid U.S.-China Chip Politics

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returns to China for a media briefing amid rising tensions over U.S. export restrictions on high-tech chips. Huang's visit is under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers concerned about military use by China. Nvidia remains a key player in the AI technology market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:41 IST
Nvidia CEO's Visit Highlights Tensions Amid U.S.-China Chip Politics
Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to hold a media briefing in Beijing on July 16, marking his second visit to China this year. An official from Nvidia confirmed the meeting, underscoring the importance of the Chinese market, despite U.S. restrictions on advanced chip exports.

The U.S. government has implemented an export ban on Nvidia's H20 AI chips to China, fueling tensions around the CEO's visit. U.S. senators have urged Huang to avoid engaging with companies involved with China's military or intelligence sectors.

Nvidia faces mounting competition from Chinese firms like Huawei. However, China's tech giants remain reliant on Nvidia's CUDA computing platform, contributing $17 billion to its revenue last fiscal year. Nvidia's valuation recently surged past $4 trillion, reaffirming its dominance in the AI field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025