Nvidia CEO's Visit Highlights Tensions Amid U.S.-China Chip Politics

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to hold a media briefing in Beijing on July 16, marking his second visit to China this year. An official from Nvidia confirmed the meeting, underscoring the importance of the Chinese market, despite U.S. restrictions on advanced chip exports.

The U.S. government has implemented an export ban on Nvidia's H20 AI chips to China, fueling tensions around the CEO's visit. U.S. senators have urged Huang to avoid engaging with companies involved with China's military or intelligence sectors.

Nvidia faces mounting competition from Chinese firms like Huawei. However, China's tech giants remain reliant on Nvidia's CUDA computing platform, contributing $17 billion to its revenue last fiscal year. Nvidia's valuation recently surged past $4 trillion, reaffirming its dominance in the AI field.

