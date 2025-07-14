Cutting-Edge Innovations: HSG Laser Shines at IMTOS 2025
HSG Laser, a leader in laser cutting technology, will showcase innovative systems at IMTOS 2025 in New Delhi. The company aims to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness for Indian manufacturers, presenting solutions like the R2 Series, G3015H, and C3015, while investing in long-term localization and support strategies in India.
HSG Laser, renowned for its prowess in laser cutting and automation technology, prepares to reveal its latest advancements at the upcoming IMTOS 2025 event. Slated for July 11–14 at the Yashobhoomi International Exhibition Center in New Delhi, HSG will occupy Booth P-3, demonstrating three innovative laser systems.
This exhibition underscores HSG's commitment to bolstering Indian manufacturers by enhancing productivity, minimizing costs, and promoting smarter production methodologies with high-performance, reliable equipment. The spotlight at IMTOS 2025 will be on three of HSG's flagship laser solutions: the R2 Series, known for its efficiency in pipe processing; the G3015H, celebrated for large-scale production; and the C3015, tailored for smaller manufacturers.
Beyond presenting machinery, HSG Laser emphasizes its strategy for long-term presence and impact in India. Initiatives include local service centers and rapid-response technical teams in Chennai and Bangalore, coupled with customer-focused training programs and sustainable investments, all aimed at fostering a robust metalworking industry in India.
