Hero MotoCorp's Bold Expansion: Pioneering the Electric Mobility Frontier

Hero MotoCorp is paving the way for global expansion, entering Europe's market in 2025-26. The company is also mentoring startups and advancing in electric mobility with a significant sales surge. Partnerships and investments bolster their international and premium market presence, driving innovation and sustainability in mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hero MotoCorp is setting its sights on European markets with plans to expand into Germany, France, Spain, and the UK by the second quarter of 2025-26. This marks a significant step in their global expansion roadmap, as announced by Chairman Pawan Munjal in their 2024-25 annual report.

The company is investing in future mobility both domestically and internationally, supporting next-generation entrepreneurs through initiatives like 'Hero for Startups'. Hero's electric brand VIDA has seen a 200% increase in sales, largely attributed to expanding urban retail presence.

Partnerships, including with Ather Energy and California-based Zero Motorcycles, further solidify Hero's leadership in the electric vehicle sector. An investment of Rs 510 crore in Euler Motors exemplifies their commitment to the electric three-wheeler space. Executive Director Vikram S Kasbekar anticipates 2025-26 as a pivotal year for deeper market penetration and operational excellence.

