Meta's Grand Vision: Investing Billions in Superintelligence

Meta Platforms Inc. is set to revolutionize the field of technology with a bold investment in superintelligence, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. With a commitment of hundreds of billions of dollars, the company aims to create an elite, talent-driven team to advance its cutting-edge initiatives.

Among Meta's ambitious projects is Hyperion, designed to scale up to 5GW over several years, ensuring Meta Superintelligence Labs house industry-leading computation power. Each researcher will have access to the greatest compute capabilities, setting a new standard in the industry.

Zuckerberg also announced the development of several multi-gigawatt clusters, including Prometheus, expected to commence operations in 2026, further showcasing Meta's dedication to leading the charge in computational advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)