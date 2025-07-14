Meta's Grand Vision: Investing Billions in Superintelligence
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals plans to invest hundreds of billions in superintelligence, focusing on building a prestigious team and expansive compute capabilities. The company's efforts include projects like Hyperion and Prometheus, aiming to achieve unprecedented levels of computing power for research.
Meta Platforms Inc. is set to revolutionize the field of technology with a bold investment in superintelligence, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. With a commitment of hundreds of billions of dollars, the company aims to create an elite, talent-driven team to advance its cutting-edge initiatives.
Among Meta's ambitious projects is Hyperion, designed to scale up to 5GW over several years, ensuring Meta Superintelligence Labs house industry-leading computation power. Each researcher will have access to the greatest compute capabilities, setting a new standard in the industry.
Zuckerberg also announced the development of several multi-gigawatt clusters, including Prometheus, expected to commence operations in 2026, further showcasing Meta's dedication to leading the charge in computational advancements.
