Left Menu

Meta's Grand Vision: Investing Billions in Superintelligence

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals plans to invest hundreds of billions in superintelligence, focusing on building a prestigious team and expansive compute capabilities. The company's efforts include projects like Hyperion and Prometheus, aiming to achieve unprecedented levels of computing power for research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:38 IST
Meta's Grand Vision: Investing Billions in Superintelligence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms Inc. is set to revolutionize the field of technology with a bold investment in superintelligence, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. With a commitment of hundreds of billions of dollars, the company aims to create an elite, talent-driven team to advance its cutting-edge initiatives.

Among Meta's ambitious projects is Hyperion, designed to scale up to 5GW over several years, ensuring Meta Superintelligence Labs house industry-leading computation power. Each researcher will have access to the greatest compute capabilities, setting a new standard in the industry.

Zuckerberg also announced the development of several multi-gigawatt clusters, including Prometheus, expected to commence operations in 2026, further showcasing Meta's dedication to leading the charge in computational advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025