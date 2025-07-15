Nasscom Launches India-US CEO Forum to Propel Tech Collaboration
Nasscom has launched the US CEO Forum to deepen India-US tech cooperation. Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar chairs the platform, aiming to advance innovation and inclusive growth. The initiative will focus on fostering dialogue and partnerships, targeting enhanced bilateral trade and digital transformation by 2030.
Nasscom has introduced the US CEO Forum, a strategic platform to strengthen India-US technology collaboration. Launched at the Indian Consulate in New York, it aims to serve as a foundation for global digital transformation and inclusive economic growth.
The Forum, chaired by Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar, with Amit Chadha of L&T Technology Services as Co-Chair, will engage leading tech CEOs and US stakeholders in strategic dialogue across innovation, enterprise, policy, and talent development.
The Forum's launch was seen as a significant step for the India-US tech corridor, focusing on advancing bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. Cross-border partnerships will drive innovation-led digital ecosystems, particularly in AI, semiconductors, and clean tech.
ALSO READ
Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom 2025: A Global Showcase of Bridal Innovation
NATO Innovation Fund Boosts Biosecurity with Portal Biotech Investment
Financial sector regulators remain committed to protecting customers, promoting competition, fostering innovation: RBI governor.
Powering A Green Future: Greenzo Energy's Innovation and Recognition
Innovation Tops Priority List for Indian Firms Amid Uncertainty