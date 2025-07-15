Left Menu

Nasscom Launches India-US CEO Forum to Propel Tech Collaboration

Nasscom has launched the US CEO Forum to deepen India-US tech cooperation. Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar chairs the platform, aiming to advance innovation and inclusive growth. The initiative will focus on fostering dialogue and partnerships, targeting enhanced bilateral trade and digital transformation by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-07-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 08:39 IST
Nasscom Launches India-US CEO Forum to Propel Tech Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nasscom has introduced the US CEO Forum, a strategic platform to strengthen India-US technology collaboration. Launched at the Indian Consulate in New York, it aims to serve as a foundation for global digital transformation and inclusive economic growth.

The Forum, chaired by Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar, with Amit Chadha of L&T Technology Services as Co-Chair, will engage leading tech CEOs and US stakeholders in strategic dialogue across innovation, enterprise, policy, and talent development.

The Forum's launch was seen as a significant step for the India-US tech corridor, focusing on advancing bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. Cross-border partnerships will drive innovation-led digital ecosystems, particularly in AI, semiconductors, and clean tech.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global AI boom conceals widespread labor inequality and digital exploitation

Leadership risks intensify as SMEs hand decision-making to AI

Cross-border trade accelerates with fintech, yet unequal access remains a barrier

AI accelerates breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025