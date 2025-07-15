Nasscom Launches India-US CEO Forum to Propel Tech Collaboration

Nasscom has introduced the US CEO Forum, a strategic platform to strengthen India-US technology collaboration. Launched at the Indian Consulate in New York, it aims to serve as a foundation for global digital transformation and inclusive economic growth.

The Forum, chaired by Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar, with Amit Chadha of L&T Technology Services as Co-Chair, will engage leading tech CEOs and US stakeholders in strategic dialogue across innovation, enterprise, policy, and talent development.

The Forum's launch was seen as a significant step for the India-US tech corridor, focusing on advancing bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. Cross-border partnerships will drive innovation-led digital ecosystems, particularly in AI, semiconductors, and clean tech.