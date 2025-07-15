Moglix Powers India's Road to Sustainability with New Greenfield Bitumen Facility

Moglix, a leader in B2B e-commerce and supply chain technology, has inaugurated its greenfield bitumen processing facility under DRG Industries in Kosi Kalan, Mathura. This state-of-the-art facility marks a pivotal step in Moglix's commitment to India's infrastructure transformation, set to begin commercial production by July 2025.

India's expansive road network is the world's second-largest, and Moglix aims to enhance its quality and longevity with sustainable materials. The new generation of bitumen products, including polymer-modified variants, aims to extend road life, minimize maintenance, and reduce carbon emissions. Local R&D focuses on solutions tailored to India's diverse geographical challenges.

Strategically located to serve northern and central India and extend to export markets like Nepal, the facility will play a crucial role in bolstering infrastructure projects. Moglix's investment aligns with ESG goals, using carbon-neutral technology, and promises to invigorate local employment and strengthen regional SME networks.