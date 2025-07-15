Left Menu

Moglix Powers India's Road to Sustainability with New Greenfield Bitumen Facility

Moglix has launched a greenfield bitumen processing plant under DRG Industries in Mathura, India. Set to start production in July 2025, the facility aims to enhance road quality and sustainability through advanced materials. It supports India's infrastructure goals while fostering local employment and innovation in road safety and material sourcing.

Moglix, a leader in B2B e-commerce and supply chain technology, has inaugurated its greenfield bitumen processing facility under DRG Industries in Kosi Kalan, Mathura. This state-of-the-art facility marks a pivotal step in Moglix's commitment to India's infrastructure transformation, set to begin commercial production by July 2025.

India's expansive road network is the world's second-largest, and Moglix aims to enhance its quality and longevity with sustainable materials. The new generation of bitumen products, including polymer-modified variants, aims to extend road life, minimize maintenance, and reduce carbon emissions. Local R&D focuses on solutions tailored to India's diverse geographical challenges.

Strategically located to serve northern and central India and extend to export markets like Nepal, the facility will play a crucial role in bolstering infrastructure projects. Moglix's investment aligns with ESG goals, using carbon-neutral technology, and promises to invigorate local employment and strengthen regional SME networks.

