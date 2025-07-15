Germany's AI Surge: Aiming for Global Tech Dominance by 2030

Germany is setting its sights on becoming a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) by the end of the decade, as revealed in a document obtained by Reuters. The nation intends to leverage AI to contribute 10% of its economic output by 2030, underscoring the technology's critical role in research and development efforts.

The German government is expected to approve a comprehensive AI strategy shortly, which aims to close the gap with major tech countries like the United States and China. A focal point of the strategy is the development of large-scale processing centers within the European Union, coordinated with industries and expert partners.

To support these ambitions, the European Commission has earmarked 20 billion euros for the establishment of AI 'gigafactories'. Additionally, Germany plans to advance its quantum computing capabilities, aiming to build two error-corrected quantum computers by 2030 for user access.