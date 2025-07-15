Left Menu

BNY's Financial Surge: Profit and Revenue on the Rise

BNY posted significant profit growth in Q2, fueled by increased interest income and fee revenue, as global markets rebounded. Custody assets rose 13% amid client inflows and market value hikes. The bank saw a 9% revenue surge, with fees and total assets reflecting financial robustness amidst trading optimism.

15-07-2025
BNY has reported a significant jump in profits for the second quarter, attributed to a rise in interest income and fee revenues. This growth is supported by an increase in client portfolios amid a recovery in the equity market and a favorable trading environment fueled by hopes of trade deals and potential rate cuts.

In the quarter ending June 30, the bank's assets under custody and administration rose 13% to $55.8 trillion, benefiting from higher market values, client inflows, and the weaker U.S. dollar. The world's largest custodian bank witnessed its total revenue surpass $5 billion for the first time, while net interest income grew by 17%.

BNY's asset servicing and issuer services businesses saw significant revenue increases, underlining its financial health. Despite merger speculations with Northern Trust, a deal seems improbable due to regulatory challenges. Analysts suggest BNY may explore other partnership targets as dealmaking in the sector is expected to rise later this year.

