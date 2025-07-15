Glow by Kirtilals Shines Bright with the Grand Opening of Its New Showrooms on RKV Road, Erode

Glow by Kirtilals, the contemporary diamond and gold jewellery brand from the esteemed House of Kirtilals, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest exclusive showroom on RKV Road, Erode. The launch marks a significant step forward in the brand's continued expansion across India. Situated in one of Erode most upscale neighbourhoods, the new showrooms bring Glow's signature collection of elegant, lightweight natural diamond and gold jewellery to a discerning urban clientele. Designed to resonate with the aesthetics and lifestyle of today's modern woman, the store features jewellery that effortlessly blends everyday wearability with timeless sophistication. "We are thrilled to bring Glow by Kirtilals to Erode — a vibrant, style-conscious city that truly reflects our brand ethos," said Mr. Suraj Shantakumar, Director – Business Strategy, Kirtilals. "The enthusiastic response to our launch reaffirms our belief in this market, and we're excited to offer a destination where women can explore jewellery that aligns with their lifestyle. This expansion underscores our strategic commitment to growth and innovation while connecting with new audiences." The grand opening drew jewellery lovers, loyal customers from across the region, all eager to explore the store's curated collections. From classic designs to contemporary, versatile styles, each piece is crafted to celebrate individuality and personal expression. This new launch marks Glow by Kirtilals seventh showroom in India, joining an existing network in Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Thrissur, Tirupur, and Hyderabad.

Glow by Kirtilals showroom located at 84, RKV Road, Erode and also available in online www.glowjewels.com. Visit today to explore the latest collections. About Glow by Kirtilals Glow by Kirtilals is a contemporary diamond and gold jewellery brand from the House of Kirtilals, renowned for its legacy of over 85 years in fine craftsmanship. With a focus on elegance and versatility, Glow offers refined, wearable diamond jewellery designed for modern lifestyles — empowering women to express their unique style with confidence and grace.

