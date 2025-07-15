Dixon Technologies to pick 51 pc stake in Q Tech India

Electronics manufacturing services firm Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a binding term sheet to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India).

The proposed acquisition will be made through a combination of primary and secondary investments, the company stated in a regulatory filing without disclosing financial details of the deal.

''Dixon and Q Tech Group are pleased to announce the execution of a binding term sheet on July 15, 2025 for the proposed acquisition of an aggregate of 51 per cent shareholding in Q Tech India by Dixon for the purpose of collaboration in manufacturing & supply of camera and fingerprint modules for mobile handsets, internet of things (IoT) systems and automotive applications.

''The proposed acquisition...is subject to signing of definitive agreements, receipt of regulatory approvals, applicable if any, and completion of customary conditions precedent,'' the filing said.

The acquisition will allow Dixon to access advanced technology, high-precision manufacturing capabilities, and specialized talent pool to enable its expansion in India's electronics component industry.

Q Tech India offers services across IT support, cybersecurity, home automation, and web development.

''Acquiring majority stake in Qtech India is a major step forward in Dixon's journey foraying into development and production of camera modules and fingerprint recognition modules across mobile handsets, IoT devices and automotive applications, thereby strengthening backward integration plans of the Company,'' said Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dixon Technologies (India).

Dixon shares dropped by 0.50 per cent to settle at Rs 15,818.20 apiece on BSE.

