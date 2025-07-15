Himadri Speciality Soars with Record Profit: A Leap in Clean Tech Innovation
Himadri Speciality, a clean tech company, announced a 48% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 183 crore for the April-June quarter, attributed to reduced expenses and strong product focus. The company also expanded internationally, acquiring 16.24% of International Battery Company, enhancing its footprint in energy storage.
In an exemplary display of financial acumen, Himadri Speciality reported a 48% surge in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 183 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to the previous year's Rs 123.45 crore. This achievement is largely credited to strategic cost reductions and an unwavering focus on high-value specialty products.
The company's strategy to refine operational efficiencies contributed to the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA and PAT, as highlighted by Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO. Himadri's revenue for the quarter totaled Rs 1,100.42 crore, with expenses trimmed to Rs 883.92 crore, underscoring financial sustainability and operational excellence.
Further marking its foray into the energy storage sector, Himadri Speciality acquired a 16.24% stake in the US-based International Battery Company, enhancing its global presence. With interests spanning across industries like aluminium and defense, Himadri continues to strengthen its portfolio in both domestic and international markets.
