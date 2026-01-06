Left Menu

India's Energy Storage Boom: 2026 Marks a Transformative Year

India's energy storage capacity is set to leap nearly 10-fold to 5GWh in 2026, driven by a backlog of projects transitioning from tendering to execution. The sector, buoyed by declining tariffs and government support, will test its operational capabilities as major projects come online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:31 IST
India's Energy Storage Boom: 2026 Marks a Transformative Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised for a remarkable expansion in its energy storage capacity, with 2026 expected to see a near 10-fold increase to 5GWh. This surge is largely driven by a significant backlog of projects moving from the tendering phase to execution, according to an India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) study released on Tuesday.

While 2025 was marked by an unprecedented flurry of tender activities, totaling 102 GWh across 69 tenders, 2026 is anticipated to be the year when these projects finally become operational. This transition will be a critical test of the industry's capabilities, as performance of these projects will be closely scrutinized, according to IESA President Debmalya Sen.

Government backing, including a Rs 5,400 crore Viability Gap Funding, and extended Interstate Transmission System charge waivers until 2028, are set to support this transition. March 2026 will witness the commissioning of a major BESS project by Adani, further underscoring the sector's potential for transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions

Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions

 France
2
Record-Breaking Institutional Investments Boost Indian Real Estate

Record-Breaking Institutional Investments Boost Indian Real Estate

 India
3
Western Region News Highlights: Key Issues and Developments

Western Region News Highlights: Key Issues and Developments

 India
4
Greenland: The Strategic Hotspot Heating Up the Arctic Tensions

Greenland: The Strategic Hotspot Heating Up the Arctic Tensions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026