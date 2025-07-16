Left Menu

Tech Mahindra's Impressive Profit Surge: A Testament to Strategic Execution

Tech Mahindra reported a significant 33.9% increase in net profit for the April-June quarter, reaching Rs 1,140.6 crore. Despite a slight sequential decline, the firm experienced a 44% rise in deal wins. The company added 897 employees year-on-year, maintaining a 12.6% attrition rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tech Mahindra, a major player in the IT services industry, posted a remarkable 33.9% rise in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter, totaling Rs 1,140.6 crore. This is in comparison to Rs 851.5 crore recorded in the same period last year, as per the firm's latest regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations slightly increased by 2.65% to Rs 13,351.2 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to the previous year's Rs 13,005.5 crore. However, on a sequential basis, there was a slight decline in both net profit, down by 2.2%, and revenue, marginally decreasing by 0.2%.

CEO and Managing Director Mohit Joshi highlighted a 44% increase in deal wins over the last twelve months, attributing this success to disciplined execution and a focused strategy. The company's workforce grew by 897 employees year-on-year, with a current headcount of 148,517. Tech Mahindra's shares rose 1.94% on the BSE following the announcement of these financial results post market hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

