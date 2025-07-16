Tech Mahindra's Impressive Profit Surge: A Testament to Strategic Execution

Tech Mahindra, a major player in the IT services industry, posted a remarkable 33.9% rise in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter, totaling Rs 1,140.6 crore. This is in comparison to Rs 851.5 crore recorded in the same period last year, as per the firm's latest regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations slightly increased by 2.65% to Rs 13,351.2 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to the previous year's Rs 13,005.5 crore. However, on a sequential basis, there was a slight decline in both net profit, down by 2.2%, and revenue, marginally decreasing by 0.2%.

CEO and Managing Director Mohit Joshi highlighted a 44% increase in deal wins over the last twelve months, attributing this success to disciplined execution and a focused strategy. The company's workforce grew by 897 employees year-on-year, with a current headcount of 148,517. Tech Mahindra's shares rose 1.94% on the BSE following the announcement of these financial results post market hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)