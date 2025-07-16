Left Menu

Astronaut Returns and Plant-Insect Communication Breakthroughs

The latest science highlights include a successful return from the ISS by Peggy Whitson and international astronauts, and a groundbreaking Israeli study revealing acoustic interactions between plants and moths, suggesting plants emit stress signals that influence moth egg-laying behavior.

Updated: 16-07-2025 18:27 IST
In an exciting week for science, a team of astronauts, including India, Poland, and Hungary's first ISS participants, returned safely from the International Space Station. Spearheaded by NASA veteran Peggy Whitson, the mission concluded with a smooth Pacific splashdown, marking Whitson's fifth spaceflight.

Elsewhere, groundbreaking research from Tel Aviv University has presented evidence of sonic communication between plants and insects. The study, published in eLife, indicates female moths can detect distress acoustics from dehydrated plants, which influences their egg-laying choices, unveiling new realms of plant-insect interactions.

The two developments highlight the advancing frontiers of space exploration and ecological acoustics, marking significant steps forward in both fields and setting the stage for future research and collaboration.

