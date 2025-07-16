Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently addressed his involvement in the US government's decision to lift a sales ban on an advanced computer chip to China, the H20, stating he had minimal influence. This easing of restrictions followed Huang's meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The outcome depended on governmental trade negotiations, with Nvidia working to meet potential demand after the US Commerce Department signaled progress in licensing exports. The ban, initially imposed over national security concerns, risked significant financial impacts on Nvidia, estimated at USD 5.5 billion, and Advanced Micro Devices.

Huang is optimistic about the H20's prospects in China due to its suitability for AI development by companies like DeepSeek and Alibaba. Concurrently, Nvidia announced the RTX Pro graphics chip's potential to revolutionize robotics in AI, leveraging China's innovation and supply chain strengths.