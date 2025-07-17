Left Menu

Martin Fischer to Helm ZEISS Greater China: A New Era Begins

ZEISS Group has named Martin Fischer as the new President and CEO of ZEISS Greater China, effective October 2025. Succeeding Maximilian Foerst, Fischer will continue ZEISS's robust strategy in its largest market, focusing on innovation and localization. Fischer has been with ZEISS since 2006, holding key roles in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:54 IST
Martin Fischer to Helm ZEISS Greater China: A New Era Begins
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant leadership shift, the ZEISS Group has appointed Martin Fischer as the new President and CEO of ZEISS Greater China, effective from October 1, 2025. The announcement comes as Fischer steps into the role vacated by Maximilian Foerst, who joins the ZEISS Group's Executive Board on June 1, 2025.

Fischer, who has been with ZEISS since 2006, has held influential positions across its business sectors, bringing a wealth of experience to his new role. He most recently served as the Global Head of Sales, Service & Marketing for Research Microscopy Solutions. Under his direction, the organization expanded its commercial arm and forayed into future growth markets such as biotech and electronics.

ZEISS Greater China manages operations throughout mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan, and Fischer's appointment underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its presence in its most vital market. With a sharp focus on innovation and regional growth, ZEISS continues to drive advancements in the fields of optics and optoelectronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025