Martin Fischer to Helm ZEISS Greater China: A New Era Begins

In a significant leadership shift, the ZEISS Group has appointed Martin Fischer as the new President and CEO of ZEISS Greater China, effective from October 1, 2025. The announcement comes as Fischer steps into the role vacated by Maximilian Foerst, who joins the ZEISS Group's Executive Board on June 1, 2025.

Fischer, who has been with ZEISS since 2006, has held influential positions across its business sectors, bringing a wealth of experience to his new role. He most recently served as the Global Head of Sales, Service & Marketing for Research Microscopy Solutions. Under his direction, the organization expanded its commercial arm and forayed into future growth markets such as biotech and electronics.

ZEISS Greater China manages operations throughout mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan, and Fischer's appointment underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its presence in its most vital market. With a sharp focus on innovation and regional growth, ZEISS continues to drive advancements in the fields of optics and optoelectronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)