QpiAI Secures $32 Million to Propel Quantum Computing Ambitions

QpiAI, a Bangalore-based deep-tech company, has successfully raised $32 million in a Series A funding round. Led by Avataar Ventures and the National Quantum Mission of India, the funding highlights the growing interest in quantum computing technologies.

Under the leadership of Dr. Nagendra, who has previous experience at Nvidia and Qualcomm, QpiAI is pioneering the development of a full-stack quantum computer with proprietary hardware and software. The funds will be critical in accelerating the commercial delivery of utility-scale quantum computers worldwide.

QpiAI's innovative advancements have already yielded applications in material science and pharmaceutical discovery. The company's success represents a significant step for India's National Quantum Mission, which aims to establish the nation as a leader in quantum technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)