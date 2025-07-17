Left Menu

Greek Allegations: Cocaine Cargo Ship Scandal Unfolds

In 2023, three individuals linked to a Greek-operated cargo ship, seized by Spanish authorities, were arrested for transporting over 4.5 tons of cocaine from Latin America to Europe. The ship, operated by Dignatio Corp and flagged under Togo, raised suspicions due to its cargo declaration. Investigations are ongoing.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spanish authorities recently seized a Greek-operated cargo ship near the Canary Islands, revealing over 4.5 tons of cocaine onboard. The vessel Blume, flagged under Togo and allegedly carrying coffee from Brazil, was intercepted following suspicions of underreported cargo capacity.

Despite claiming to carry 200 tonnes of coffee, a far lower amount than its true capacity, Spanish officials raided the ship on January 18. They confiscated drugs valued at hundreds of millions, arrested the crew, and docked the Blume at Santa Cruz in Tenerife.

The Greek coast guard, with anti-money laundering investigators, apprehended three individuals thought to be connected to the ship's operator, Dignatio Corp. As the suspects deny involvement, investigations continue with the assistance of the U.S. DEA and Togo police.

