Greek Allegations: Cocaine Cargo Ship Scandal Unfolds

Spanish authorities recently seized a Greek-operated cargo ship near the Canary Islands, revealing over 4.5 tons of cocaine onboard. The vessel Blume, flagged under Togo and allegedly carrying coffee from Brazil, was intercepted following suspicions of underreported cargo capacity.

Despite claiming to carry 200 tonnes of coffee, a far lower amount than its true capacity, Spanish officials raided the ship on January 18. They confiscated drugs valued at hundreds of millions, arrested the crew, and docked the Blume at Santa Cruz in Tenerife.

The Greek coast guard, with anti-money laundering investigators, apprehended three individuals thought to be connected to the ship's operator, Dignatio Corp. As the suspects deny involvement, investigations continue with the assistance of the U.S. DEA and Togo police.

(With inputs from agencies.)