Digital Dynamo: Rose Angelina Kharsyntiew's Empowerment Journey

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw applauds Rose Angelina Kharsyntiew, a village entrepreneur from Meghalaya, for her significant contributions to digital empowerment. With her 'Rose CSC' center, she has transformed from a job-seeker to a job provider, playing a key role in bridging India's digital divide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:08 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised Rose Angelina M Kharsyntiew, a village-level entrepreneur from Meghalaya, for her outstanding role in promoting digital empowerment at the grassroots. This acknowledgment came during a ceremony celebrating 10 years of 'Digital India' in Delhi, where Vaishnaw hailed Kharsyntiew's transformative efforts.

Amidst the picturesque and remote regions of Eastern West Khasi Hills, Kharsyntiew has spearheaded a digital revolution. Operating from the Mairang area under 'Rose CSC', she not only provides crucial services but also exemplifies transformation and community service. From being a job-seeker in 2015, she has evolved into a respected community leader.

The 'Stree Swabhiman initiative', a sanitary pad manufacturing unit launched by Kharsyntiew, further highlights her commitment to women's health and rural employment. Over the years, the rise of CSCs, supported by women like her, has bridged India's digital gap, with future plans including free AI training for a million individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

