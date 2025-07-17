Left Menu

Empowering Change: USD 1 Billion AI Initiative for Public Services

A coalition, including the Gates Foundation and Ballmer Group, will invest USD 1 billion over 15 years to develop AI tools for public defenders and social workers. Through NextLadder Ventures, they aim to enhance economic mobility by providing resources to handle large caseloads efficiently with advanced AI support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A coalition of prominent funders, spearheaded by the Gates Foundation and Ballmer Group, is set to invest a staggering USD 1 billion over the next 15 years. The initiative is designed to develop cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools tailored for public defenders, parole officers, social workers, and others in public service.

This new enterprise, NextLadder Ventures, will provide both grants and investments to nonprofit and for-profit entities to enhance resource management for these essential workers. The ultimate aim is to spur economic mobility through strategic deployment of AI technologies, assisting those in precarious situations in navigating complex systems with greater ease.

NextLadder will collaborate with AI specialist company Anthropic, which has pledged technical support and resources, highlighting a commitment to societal benefit at the forefront of its efforts. Despite various challenges AI might pose, the funders emphasize the importance of making technology accessible to those who need it most, officially launching a broader economic mobility movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

