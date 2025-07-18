Left Menu

Reinforcement Revolution: The Rise of Scrim Laid Mesh in Industry

Scrim Laid Mesh is transforming industries by offering durable and flexible reinforcement solutions across construction, packaging, and composites. As a lightweight, cost-effective, and highly customizable material, it is advancing under the Make in India initiative, meeting local demands and global standards with ease.

Mumbai, India – Scrim laid mesh is revolutionizing the infrastructure and industrial landscapes with its unparalleled durability, efficiency, and versatility. This non-woven open-grid textile made from polyester, fiberglass, or natural blends is becoming a staple in applications ranging from waterproofing to wallboards.

Industry experts highlight its attributes, including high tensile strength, flexibility, and lightweight nature, making it a preferred choice in reinforcement for materials like bitumen membranes and FRP panels. Its emergence aligns with India's Make in India initiative, promoting sustainable, high-performance solutions at local costs.

Mahesh Kumar Jogani, Director of JOGANI Reinforcement, emphasizes scrim mesh's impact on waterproofing, insulation, and composites. JOGANI Reinforcement, a leader in technical textiles, continues to innovate in basalt, fiberglass, and polymer mesh technologies, supporting global construction and composite sectors.

