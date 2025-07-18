China and Hong Kong Markets Rally Amidst Regulatory Shifts
China and Hong Kong stocks closed the week higher, driven by Beijing's crackdown on aggressive price competition. The CSI300 Index and Hang Seng Index both saw gains. China's resolve to regulate competition, especially in the EV sector, bolstered sentiments. Tech majors, including Alibaba, rebounded significantly.
China and Hong Kong stock markets closed the week on a high note as investor confidence grew following Beijing's clampdown on aggressive price competition among companies.
The CSI300 Index ended 0.6% higher and the Hang Seng Index rose by 1.3%, highlighting a positive week for the markets. China's drive to address involution competition and deflationary pressures was a key factor.
The electric vehicle sector was a focal point, with China's cabinet pledging to address 'irrational' competition. Tech companies, buoyed by Nvidia's plans to enhance chip supply, also saw significant gains, as did Alibaba with a notable 10% weekly gain.
