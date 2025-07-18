Minister Reviews Progress at DRDO's Missile Complex

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, recently visited the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, where he evaluated the ongoing projects within DRDO's various laboratories. This visit, occurring on July 16 and 17, highlighted the Missile Complex's state-of-the-art advancements in defence technologies.

During his visit, Seth lauded the efforts of DRDO scientists in fostering self-reliance through sophisticated weapon systems, urging them to further solidify India's defense capabilities. He reviewed programs by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Research Centre Imarat, and Advanced Systems Laboratory.

Seth was informed of the Indigenous 'Astra' missile system's progress and the developments in hypersonic technology. RCI Director, Anindya Biswas, briefed him on ongoing advancements in navigation, aviation systems, and more, marking significant strides in India's defense research.

