Left Menu

Russian Air Defense Foils Massive Ukrainian Drone Assault

Russia's Ministry of Defence reported the destruction of 90 Ukrainian drones over the country and the Black Sea overnight. Seven individuals sustained injuries in the city of Tver, according to local reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:21 IST
Russian Air Defense Foils Massive Ukrainian Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant defensive operation, Russia's Ministry of Defence announced on Friday the successful downing of 90 Ukrainian drones that had penetrated Russian airspace and hovered over the Black Sea overnight.

The operation underscores the heightened tensions and ongoing military conflict in the region, as both nations continue to engage in defensive and retaliatory maneuvers.

The skirmish left seven individuals injured in Tver, a city northwest of Moscow, as reported by local authorities, highlighting the collateral damage often experienced by civilians during such military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025