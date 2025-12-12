Russian Air Defense Foils Massive Ukrainian Drone Assault

In a significant defensive operation, Russia's Ministry of Defence announced on Friday the successful downing of 90 Ukrainian drones that had penetrated Russian airspace and hovered over the Black Sea overnight.

The operation underscores the heightened tensions and ongoing military conflict in the region, as both nations continue to engage in defensive and retaliatory maneuvers.

The skirmish left seven individuals injured in Tver, a city northwest of Moscow, as reported by local authorities, highlighting the collateral damage often experienced by civilians during such military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)