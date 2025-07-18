HighLevel Hosts Unprecedented Global Retreat for Team Synergy

In an unparalleled move, HighLevel, the AI-driven platform for marketers and agencies, is pulling together over 1000 team members from across the globe for a week-long retreat in the Maldives, from July 12 to July 20. The gathering is one of the largest for a fully remote company and marks a celebration of the firm's significant milestones.

Over the last year, HighLevel has launched game-changing features and scaled its operations, supporting more than two million businesses worldwide. The retreat is designed to commemorate these achievements while providing a platform for teams to reconvene, strategize, and envision their future.

Set against the backdrop of Maldives' stunning landscapes, the retreat includes various activities such as water sports, collaborative workshops, and exclusive events. The aim is to bolster team dynamics, foster professional relationships, and reinforce the culture that HighLevel prides itself on.

(With inputs from agencies.)