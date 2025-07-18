Pioneering Partnership: BatX Energies and Rocklink GmbH's Rare Earth Revolution

Battery recycling innovator BatX Energies has forged a strategic alliance with Germany's Rocklink GmbH, aiming to establish India's inaugural integrated ecosystem for rare earth magnet recycling and refining. The ambitious collaboration will foster significant advances in sustainable mineral value chains between India and Europe.

The landmark partnership will witness the creation of India's first zero-liquid-discharge rare earth refining facility, adhering to stringent environmental and export benchmarks. A focus on developing advanced solvent extraction technologies will drive efficient separation and purification of high-value rare earth elements.

This initiative is pivotal in building a domestic rare earth supply chain in India and in strengthening Europe's access to sustainable resources, aligning with the strategic goals of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council.