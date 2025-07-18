Controversy Brews Over Nvidia’s AI Chip Sales to China

The U.S. government has granted Nvidia permission to restart sales of its H20 AI chips to China, marking a significant policy shift. However, this decision has provoked concern among lawmakers, who fear that China may exploit these chips for military and domestic censorship purposes.

Nvidia, a vital player in the AI sector, has remained silent amidst this controversy. The company had faced limitations on exporting advanced AI chips to China due to security concerns articulated earlier in the year. The House Select Committee on China, led by Representative John Moolenaar, vocally criticized the continued sale of American technology to Chinese interests.

This development has highlighted bipartisan apprehension regarding the strategic implications of U.S. technology transfers to China. As Nvidia's stock takes a hit on Wall Street following this news, the ongoing debate emphasizes the tensions surrounding technology's role in global politics.