India's Electronics Exports Surge to New Heights, Boosts Semiconductor Vision

India has witnessed a remarkable surge in electronics exports, exceeding USD 40 billion, an impressive eight-fold increase over the past 11 years, as noted by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The minister, speaking at IIT Hyderabad's 14th Convocation, highlighted domestic electronics production, which has seen a six-time growth.

He also pointed to India's strides in the semiconductor industry, with the first commercial-scale Made in India chip set for production this year. Additionally, India's bullet train project is on track to be operational by late 2027, showcasing the nation's rapid technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)