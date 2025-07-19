Left Menu

India's Electronics Exports Surge to New Heights, Boosts Semiconductor Vision

India's electronics exports have reached over USD 40 billion, showing an eight-fold increase in 11 years, driven by significant domestic production growth. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw anticipates the first commercial-scale Made in India chip this year and highlights advancements in the nation's bullet train project.

India has witnessed a remarkable surge in electronics exports, exceeding USD 40 billion, an impressive eight-fold increase over the past 11 years, as noted by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The minister, speaking at IIT Hyderabad's 14th Convocation, highlighted domestic electronics production, which has seen a six-time growth.

He also pointed to India's strides in the semiconductor industry, with the first commercial-scale Made in India chip set for production this year. Additionally, India's bullet train project is on track to be operational by late 2027, showcasing the nation's rapid technological advancements.

