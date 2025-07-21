Left Menu

Nanovace Secures US Patent for Nanomaterial Innovation

Nanovace Technologies, a part of PCBL Chemical Ltd, received a US patent for its energy storage nanomaterials. This patent strengthens its intellectual property, allowing new global partnerships and commercialization. Plans for a pilot plant in Gujarat are underway to demonstrate scalability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:06 IST
Nanovace Secures US Patent for Nanomaterial Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nanovace Technologies Ltd, the cutting-edge subsidiary of PCBL Chemical Ltd, announced on Monday that it has successfully secured a patent from the United States for its pioneering method in the development of nanomaterials engineered for next-generation energy storage technologies.

This patent is a crucial milestone in the firm's research and development efforts, significantly enhancing its intellectual property presence in the energy storage sector. According to a regulatory filing, this achievement underscores the company's commitment to technological innovation and heralds new prospects for strategic partnerships, licensing, and potential global commercialization.

Furthering these developments, Nanovace is in the process of constructing a pilot plant at PCBL's Palej site in Gujarat, slated for completion by the third quarter of FY'26. This facility aims to demonstrate the industrial scalability of the newly patented technology, aligned with PCBL's investment plans of USD 44 million to escalate intellectual property acquisition and set up large-scale manufacturing operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025