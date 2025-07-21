Nanovace Secures US Patent for Nanomaterial Innovation

Nanovace Technologies Ltd, the cutting-edge subsidiary of PCBL Chemical Ltd, announced on Monday that it has successfully secured a patent from the United States for its pioneering method in the development of nanomaterials engineered for next-generation energy storage technologies.

This patent is a crucial milestone in the firm's research and development efforts, significantly enhancing its intellectual property presence in the energy storage sector. According to a regulatory filing, this achievement underscores the company's commitment to technological innovation and heralds new prospects for strategic partnerships, licensing, and potential global commercialization.

Furthering these developments, Nanovace is in the process of constructing a pilot plant at PCBL's Palej site in Gujarat, slated for completion by the third quarter of FY'26. This facility aims to demonstrate the industrial scalability of the newly patented technology, aligned with PCBL's investment plans of USD 44 million to escalate intellectual property acquisition and set up large-scale manufacturing operations.

